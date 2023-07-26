The Rock Surprises Young Fan As A Waiter In Touching Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did something special for a special fan and documented it.

The former WWE Champion shared footage of himself surprising a young lady who has been fighting cancer for several years in an Instagram post. He arranged for the fan and her family to have lunch at one of his favorite hotels.

To surprise them, he appeared dressed as a waiter. He wrote the following:

“A very special day – finally meeting a very special and strong young girl @luna_perrone. Luna’s an amazing and inspiring girl who’s been fighting cancer for a few years now. She’s my absolute biggest fan and always wanted to meet me. My team and I set up this big surprise for Luna at one of my fav “DJ spots” @hotelbelair. Luna thinks she’s having lunch “arranged by The Rock” because unfortunately, “The Rock is out of town” I’ve had some super cool jobs in my life – but being Luna’s waiter just might be the coolest. She was in total shock and awe. What a cool moment and I’m honored to finally have met Luna! They say, don’t meet ever meet your heroes, because you’ll be disappointed — well I got to meet my hero and she was AWESOME. Stay strong Luna, and we’re all pulling for ya.

Love,

DJ

And stuff like this will always always always be the best part of fam.”