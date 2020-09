The Rock published a video to his YouTube channel and talked about possibly coming back for one more Wrestlemania match and who he would face:

“Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman [Reigns]. In terms of box-office draw…”

“I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one.”