The Rock Teases Possible Confrontation With The Bloodline (Video)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent a message to WWE, its talent, and its fans.

He shared a video on social media early Sunday morning in which he addressed a variety of people and reacted to his daughter Simone’s NXT Stand & Deliver debut as Ava, in which she lost an eight-person tag team match.

He talked about The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa) in the video ahead of tonight’s Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match, teasing a future confrontation:

“I’m looking forward to all the matches, but especially the main event,” Rock stated. “Roman Reigns, my cousin, the Universal Champion, and to my family, The entire Bloodline – Jey, Jimmy, Solo – we’re so proud of you guys. And who knows? Maybe, just maybe, down the road, I’ll see you in person.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE wanted to do Reigns vs. The Rock at Mania, but The Rock felt he couldn’t get in shape in time for a WrestleMania main event.

He urged WWE stars to enjoy themselves at Mania. In the caption, he added the following:

“Love and support from Hawaii to my WWE Wrestlemania fam. To our WWE Universe, Team WWE (behind the scenes) and my fellow women and men @WWE & @WWENXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. And congrats Simone and everyone who performed at #StandAndDeliver.

To my Bloodline family, I’m proud of you. Keep kicking ass and you guys and Cody Rhodes tear the MF’n house down.

To all the wrestlers & refs in that ring – make history this weekend, move and connect with the crowd and most importantly – have fun. ~ People’s Champ #Wrestlemania.”

You can watch The Rock’s video below: