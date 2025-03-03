The Rock Teases Travis Scott’s Role In WWE

The 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event featured one of the most shocking moments in modern WWE history as John Cena turned heel, betraying Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. However, another unexpected twist came when rapper Travis Scott got physically involved in the segment, hinting at a deeper connection with The Rock’s new alliance.

During the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, The Rock addressed Scott’s involvement and confirmed that WWE is “long gaming” a potential collaboration with the music icon.

“Yes, absolutely. That’s why we’re doing it. Long gaming. I love Travis. That’s my guy. Where we have expanded to in WWE, I feel like professional wrestling has always found its unique place in culture throughout the decades. We remember Rock ‘n’ Wrestling with Cyndi Lauper and Hulk Hogan, we remember the Attitude Era. Pro wrestling has had its place in culture for some time. I think we are tapping into a unique time now. I’m not quite sure what we name this era, but we’ll all figure it out. Someone will come up with something cool, I’ll say it, and take credit for it.”

The Rock praised Scott as one of the greatest artists of all time and a true fan of professional wrestling, hinting that his role in WWE could be more than a one-off appearance.

“I feel like with Travis, he loves the business and loves pro wrestling. He’s a culture guy. Travis Scott is one of the greatest already, of all time. He’s a GOAT, a legend, an icon, he loves the business. We get guys and girls like that who want to come in and who are already tapping into the culture and disrupting culture in their own cool way. They want to come in, have fun at the show. Maybe they want to sit and enjoy or be on camera. But some want to get involved. Some, like Travis, deeply want to get involved.”

Scott made his presence felt during Elimination Chamber, assisting The Rock and Cena in their attack on Cody Rhodes. The Rock detailed his pre-show conversation with the rapper and how seriously Scott took the moment.

“That’s what you saw tonight. We have this opportunity to create this big moment in pro wrestling that is arguably one of the biggest, maybe the biggest, and we had an opportunity to bring Travis Scott in too and start to form a union and an alliance with The Final Boss and Travis Scott. He wanted to get—to steal a term—he wanted to get his hands bloody. I whispered to him as we were going out, ‘If you get your hands bloody, make it count. Make it count.’ He slapped the shit out of Cody. He was really hyped up.”

The Rock even joked about spending time with Scott before the show, referencing the rapper’s well-known affinity for smoking.

“Travis landed, we went in, had some words, chopped up what the night was going to look like, and I caught a contact high for about three hours, and I loved it. I need Travis every time I do an appearance. Travis smoke with Teremana, it’s game over.”

With Cena’s shocking heel turn and Scott’s involvement, WWE seems to be crafting a major storyline leading into WrestleMania 41. Whether Scott will remain a recurring figure or transition into an in-ring role remains to be seen, but his alliance with The Rock could mark a new crossover between WWE and mainstream music culture.