The Rock To Make Superbowl Pre-Game Appearance

WWE Legend and XFL co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to be a part of the NBC pre-game festivities at the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI this Sunday.

The NFL announced today that The Great One will make a special pre-game appearance before the big game, but no other details were provided. Rock tweeted about the appearance and mentioned he will be standing on the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, right before the LA Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

“After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field has FINALLY….come true [smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes emoji] [fist emoji] This will historic. This will be my honor. This will be ELECTRIFYING [high voltage emoji] [fire emoji] I’ll see you THIS SUNDAY! LFG!!! #SuperBowlLVI #SuperGoldSunday 2/13 on @NBC,” he wrote.

SoFi Stadium is also the home of WrestleMania 39 in 2023, where Rock is rumored to return to the ring against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.