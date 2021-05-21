The Rock To Voice Character In DC Animated Movie

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has landed another DC Comics role. Deadline reports that Rock is set to voice Krypto the Super-Dog in the upcoming animated feature from Warner Bros. – The DC League of Super-Pets.

Rock’s Seven Bucks production company will produce the animated movie, which will hit theaters on May 20, 2022. The superhero action adventure from writer-director Jared Stern is the first feature to star Superman’s best friend, which is Rock’s character. Sam Levine will co-direct the film, which is being released by Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group. It was noted that a larger voice-over cast will be announced in the near future.

This is Rock’s second project with DC. He is also filming the “Black Adam” movie from New Line/DC, which Seven Bucks is also producing. Rock stars as the title character in that movie, which is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.

Besides Krypto the Super-Dog, the DC League of Super-Pets also includes Streaky the Super-Cat, Ace the Bat-Hound, Comet the Super-Horse, Beppo the Super-Monkey, and Proty the Extraterrestrial, among others. The group first appeared together in February 1962, but was removed from mainstream DC storylines in 1986. A newer version of the team returned to DC storylines in 2017.