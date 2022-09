The Rock Touts New DC Era, Second Trailer for Black Adam Released

Future WWE Hall of Famer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has released the second official trailer for his Black Adam film.

The Rock took to Twitter and touted that Black Adam will usher in a new era in the DC Universe.

“POWER born from RAGE. The second trailer for BLACK ADAM [high voltage emoji] is here In theaters on October 21 [Earth emoji] A new era in the DC Universe has begun. @SevenBucksProd @WBPictures @DCComics @FlynnPictureCo #ManInBlack [high voltage emoji],” he wrote with the new trailer on Twitter.

The film Black Adam will be released in theatres on Friday, October 21.

The following is the movie synopsis, as well as the new trailer and The Rock’s tweet:

POWER born from RAGE. The second trailer for BLACK ADAM ⚡️is here In theaters on October 21 🌍 A new era in the DC Universe has begun. @SevenBucksProd@WBPictures @DCComics @FlynnPictureCo#ManInBlack ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/yuFF52nfWc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 8, 2022

The world needed a hero, it got #BLACKADAM. Only in theaters October 21.

From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure “Black Adam.” The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”).

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge (“City on a Hill,” “One Night in Miami”) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (“Sex/Life,” “Rush Hour 3”) as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express,” “The Mummy”) as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell (“Voyagers,” “Trinkets”) as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui (“A Million Little Things”) as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the “Mamma Mia!” and James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate.

Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The film’s producers were Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon

“Black Adam” smashes into theaters and IMAX internationally beginning 19 October 2022 and in North America on October 21, 2022. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.