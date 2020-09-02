The Rock Tweets Response To “Jabroni” Being Included On Dictionary.com

The Rock took to Twitter tonight and said he’s honored to have “jabroni” make Dictionary.com. The former WWE Champion also gave credit to WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, as he has done in past media interviews. As noted earlier today, the dictionary website announced their largest single update in history, with more than 15,000 additions, including 650 new words, including one word that is popular with pro wrestling fans – jabroni.

Rock tweeted this evening and joked that he’s making all of his old teachers very proud.

“Wow – very cool! Honored have a word actually make the dictionary,” he wrote. “Making my all my teachers very proud [winking face emoji] [tumbler glass emoji] For the record, I may have made the word ‘Jabroni’ (a noun, btw;) famous and part of [Earth emoji] culture, BUT the Iron Sheik made it famous in our wild wrestling locker rooms! [winking face emoji]”