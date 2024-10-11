The Rock Unlikely For WrestleMania 41 Despite Speculation Of A Showdown With Cody Rhodes

The Rock might not be working WWE WrestleMania 41 after all, despite much anticipation following WrestleMania 40 for a matchup with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The Rock appeared at last Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood PLE after Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Rock appeared, counted 1, 2, and 3 before leaving.

After the show ended on Instagram Live, The Rock did a promo on Rhodes, claiming that there had been a lot of BS going on. As previously reported by WrestleVotes, a triple threat bout featuring Rock, Reigns, and Rhodes is pitched for WrestleMania 41.

According to Dave Meltzer’s newest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rock is not set to appear at WrestleMania 41 next April.

When asked about the triple threat match, a source said, “He’s not going to be able to do Mania. He already gave word that he wouldn’t be able to do that match.” Meltzer reported that there was no specific reason given past being “told that different reasons were given to different people.”

Meltzer stated that when it comes to The Rock, he intends to go all in if he does a match, which includes getting into the greatest form possible. A insider added, “The story is simply his schedule got too heavy, he couldn’t commit to doing it right.”