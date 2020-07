WWE’s Instagram account showed a photo of Dolph Ziggler holding the WWE Title with the caption, “A glimpse into the future?”

In the comments, The Rock seemingly endorsed the idea on Ziggler becoming champion once again.

“I’d co-sign this decision [one-hundred percent],” Rock wrote. “Talented dude and always has a spark in his presentations.”

It didn’t take long for McIntyre to see what Rock said and responded, “It doesn’t matter what you think.” A play on one of Rock’s signature lines.