The Rock Will Be Going Head-To-Head Against WWE On Monday Night

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced on his social media platforms that he will be one of the special guests on ESPN 2’s ManningCast during Monday Night’s NFL wild card playoff game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. The Rock is set to appear at 8:45 PM Eastern time which will put him head-to-head against WWE RAW.

Here was The Rock’s announcement…

“ONE ROCK⚡️💪🏾

TWO MANNINGS 🏈💪🏼

THREE FANNY PACKS 🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️

Tune in to #MondayNightFootball with Peyton and Eli Manning.

THIS MONDAY at 8:45ET💯🏈

@omahaproductions

#TheBiggestShowYet 💥”