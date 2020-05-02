The Rock’s Birthday, Leon Ruff Makes Smackdown Debut, Rob Gronkowski

– Former WWE Champion The Rock turns 48 years old today. Also, today would have been the 57th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Ray “Big Boss Man” Traylor.

– WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski has been introduced to the WWE SuperCard mobile game. Gronk was added to the SuperCard roster on Friday as a special Bounty Breaker.

– EVOLVE star Leon Ruff was back on WWE TV to work as an enhancement talent for last night’s WWE SmackDown episode. He lost a quick squash match to Sheamus. This was Ruff’s fourth WWE TV match in the last 6 months. Before tonight he teamed with Adrian Alanis for a loss to The Forgotten Sons on the December 4 WWE NXT episode; lost to Aleister Black on the March 19 WWE Main Event episode; and lost to Black again on the March 23 RAW episode. Below is video of Ruff’s loss to The Celtic Warrior on SmackDown last night: