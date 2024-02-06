The Rock’s Daughter Ava Deletes Twitter/X Following Death Threats From Angry Fans

The Rock’s daughter, NXT General Manager Ava, made the sensible choice to withdraw from social media a day after she mentioned on her Twitter/X account that she has been receiving death threats from some fans.

Some fans have gone too far in their displeasure with The Rock’s WWE return with his daughter, just days after The Rock received criticism for taking Cody Rhodes’ spot at WrestleMania 40, where he is expected to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The match is set to be announced Thursday at the WrestleMania Kickoff event. It came after The Rock pushed hard for the match, and it was part of his agreement to join the TKO Board of Directors. It is something he and the company have wanted to do for many years.

As shown below, Ava deleted her account.