The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) Reacts to Recent Criticism

WWE NXT Superstar Ava Raine (Simone Johnson), who is The Rock’s daughter, has addressed to some fan criticism that appeared when the complete video of her latest NXT live event promo went viral online.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Raine made an appearance at the NXT live event last week in Orlando and gave her first in-ring promo. Raine discusses how she is the fresh, new star that NXT fans have been craving. She claimed that she doesn’t have to appear to be wealthy like Tiffany Stratton, fight with a pillow like Wendy Choo, or ride a skateboard around the ring like the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade; instead, she is a complete mystery, and as a result, everyone else will fall.

Raine said to end the promo, “I am Ava Raine and I am The Final Girl.”

A fan’s remark in response to the video stated that they didn’t feel good about Raine at all and that they had a “gut feeling” that pro wrestling wouldn’t catch up to her. The fan went on to say that Raine is “definitely raw” and that it is concerning considering how long she has been training at the WWE Performance Center.

“try a probiotic, that usually helps with gut health ;),” Raine wrote back to the fan.

The name “Ava Raine” was just adopted a few weeks ago. On May 13, WWE submitted a trademark application. According to her Twitter account and the live event promo, she also goes by “The Final Girl.”

In February 2020, WWE revealed that Raine has started working in the Performance Center. Then, in May 2020, it was revealed that she had signed a WWE deal. The name change and the NXT in-ring promo are signs that Raine’s NXT debut is growing closer. Raine hasn’t made her NXT debut yet, and it was previously rumored that she probably won’t debut for a while as she trains and learns the sport. The daughter of The Rock was reportedly improving in the WWE Performance Center as the most-improved developmental talent in squats from January to May of the previous year, according to a May 2021 report. In September 2020, she underwent a third knee surgery.

You can watch footage from the NXT Orlando live event below: