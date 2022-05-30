The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Reacts to Critics Over Her New Ring Name

This week, The Rock’s daughter Ava Raine (aka Simone Johnson) took to Twitter to respond to negative fan feedback about her WWE NXT name change.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Simone is now known as “Ava Raine,” which could signify that WWE is planning to call her up to NXT TV soon. As you might expect, this new name change has sparked criticism on social media.

Raine responded to one Twitter user who called giving The Rock’s daughter a new ring name “completely nonsensical.”

They wrote, “Not portraying Arianna Grace as Santino Marella’s daughter is one thing. Giving [Simone]Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name is completely nonsensical. Will hold judgement until she debuts, but if WWE doesn’t acknowledge her dad is The Rock that’s ridiculous.”

Raine responded by saying she doesn’t understand why it’s such a big deal that she’s being portrayed as a separate individual from her family, and that a name doesn’t invalidate any previous accomplishments from any family.

“i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family [woman shrugging emoji],” Raine wrote.

“i could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway [woman shrugging emoji],” Raine added in a follow-up tweet.

Raine also responded to a fan who made a joke about her not being called “The Pebble,” which you can see below.

In February 2020, WWE announced that Raine had begun training at the Performance Center. It was revealed that she signed a WWE contract in May 2020. Raine has yet to make her NXT debut, and it has been claimed that she will not do so for some time as she continues to train and study the sport. The Rock’s daughter was later claimed to be making improvements in the WWE Performance Center as the most-improved developmental talent in squats for the period of January to May of last year, according to a report from May 2021. In September 2020, she had her third knee surgery.

