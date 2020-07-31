The Rock’s Jungle Cruise Delayed, WWE 2K Battlegrounds Update, Bayley, Big Show

– Disney announced today that Jungle Cruise, which stars The Rock and Emily Blunt, has been delayed again. The new date is now scheduled for July 30th, 2021. The Rock plays as a captain of a small riverboat that takes travelers into a jungle filled with reptiles and animals. The movie is based on the ride of the same name at Disney World.

– WWE 2K Battlegrounds tweeted the following today, hyping Bayley & Naomi being in the game:

“Will the Role Model Feel The Glow? 🤩 @itsBayleyWWE AND @NaomiWWE are coming to #WWE2KBattlegrounds!”

– The official YouTube channel of WWE on FOX posted the following video, showing Bayley re-watching her match at Extreme Rules against Nikki Cross for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship:

– WWE posted the following video, showing The Big Show’s victories against Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar, Eddie Guerrero and more: