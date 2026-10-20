The Rock’s ‘Lizard Music’ Sets Christmas 2027 Release Date

According to Deadline.com, Amazon MGM Studios has announced a December 25, 2027 premiere date for the upcoming film “Lizard Music,” directed and written by Benny Safdie. The film reunites Safdie with WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was reported last October to be starring in the project.

The movie is described as follows:

“Lizard Music follows a boy (Theo Clark Leber) left to his own devices who stumbles upon a secret late-night broadcast of lizards playing otherworldly music, and a hidden door to the extraordinary swings open. His search for answers leads him to an eccentric and whimsical old man nicknamed The Chicken Man (Dwayne Johnson) and his beloved companion, an 85-year-old chicken named Claudia – the boy and the old man become kindred spirits who find each other at just the right time.”

Johnson has Jumanji: Open World scheduled for release through Columbia Pictures on December 25 of this year.