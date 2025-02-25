The Rock’s “Moana 2” Breaks $1 Billion, Disney+ Release Set For March 12

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has yet another blockbuster hit, as Disney’s Moana 2 has officially surpassed $1 billion at the global box office following its United States release on November 27, 2024. The animated sequel builds on the massive success of the original 2016 film and continues to dominate worldwide. As part of his growing collaboration with Disney, Johnson is also actively working on a live-action adaptation of Moana, which is currently in production and set for a July 2026 release.

With Moana 2’s overwhelming theatrical success, Variety has confirmed that the film will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting March 12, 2025. The movie is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino. The returning cast includes Auli‘i Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Maui, alongside Rachel House as Grandma Tala, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui (Moana’s father), Nicole Scherzinger as Sina (Moana’s mother), and Hualālai Chung, David Fane, and Rose Matafeo as Moni, Kele, and Loto.

With both the animated sequel breaking records and the live-action remake on the horizon, The Rock’s partnership with Disney continues to grow. Meanwhile, as he remains active in WWE, balancing his film career and wrestling comeback, Johnson solidifies his position as one of the most versatile entertainers in the world today.