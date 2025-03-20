The Rock’s WWE Absence Raises Questions Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

Reports suggest that The Rock’s involvement in WWE’s current storyline may be more complicated than initially believed. During a discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez pointed out that The Rock was noticeably absent from mentions during John Cena and Cody Rhodes’ recent Raw promo segment. Meltzer cryptically hinted that there is “more to it than meets the eye,” but did not provide specifics.

When asked directly about The Rock’s current status, Meltzer suggested that even if the situation were revealed, WWE officials would likely deny it. He stated that he was told, “It’s what you think,” but he admitted he was unsure of the exact details.

While The Rock was last seen at Elimination Chamber aligning with John Cena in a heel turn against Cody Rhodes, his absence from recent discussions has led to speculation about potential changes behind the scenes.

For now, The Rock’s WWE role leading into WrestleMania 41 remains uncertain. More updates are expected in the coming weeks.