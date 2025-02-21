The Rock’s WWE SmackDown Appearance Leads To Big Card Changes

WWE has reshuffled tonight’s SmackDown lineup following the confirmation that The Rock will appear on the show.

Before The Great One made his announcement, WWE had already advertised several matches, including:

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

– DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) for the WWE Tag Team Titles

– Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga

However, according to WrestleVotes, The Rock’s appearance has forced last-minute changes to the show. The originally planned Naomi vs. Liv Morgan match and the six-man tag team bout featuring Rhodes, Priest & Strowman vs. Sikoa, Fatu & Tonga have been removed from the card.

Additionally, The Rock is rumored to be making a major announcement, with WrestleVotes previously reporting that he is expected to reveal the location for WrestleMania 42—which WWE is planning to hold at the Superdome in New Orleans next year.

With these shake-ups, SmackDown is shaping up to be a must-watch episode, as The Rock’s presence could bring even more surprises.