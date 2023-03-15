The Samoan SWAT Team Crowned MLW World Tag Team Champions (Video)

Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i of the Samoan SWAT Team are your new MLW World Tag Team Champions.

The main event of Tuesday night’s MLW Underground episode on REELZ saw Finau and Anoa’i win the MLW World Tag Team Titles in a Street Fight against Hustle & Power’s EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman.

This is The Samoan SWAT Team’s first title reign. The match was actually taped at MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7. Nduka and Tankman began their first reign on February 26, 2022, when they defeated 5150 at MLW SuperFight. Last March 31st, the title change aired. Nduka and Tankman reigned for 348 recognized days, the second-longest reign in company history.

Here are several shots of this week’s taped title change from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA: