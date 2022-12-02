The Sandman, 2 Cold Scorpio To Return To The Ring At GCW: Wasted This Weekend

Like Metallica says, “Sleep with one eye open” this coming Saturday night.

Why, you ask?

Because The Sandman is coming back to the squared circle.

The ECW legend will be making his in-ring return alongside another familiar face to fans of the original Extreme Championship Wrestling promotion, 2 Cold Scorpio, in a featured tag-team match at the Game Changer Wrestling special event set for this weekend.

At GCW: Wasted 2022 on Saturday night, December 3, 2022 at Pop’s in Sauget, Illinois, The Sandman and 2 Cold Scorpio will join forces to take on the duo of SGC and Los Macizos.

Featured below is the official announcement regarding the match from the Twitter feed of GCW.

Make sure to check back here at Rajah.com on Saturday night or Sunday morning for complete GCW: Wasted 2022 results from Sauget, ILL.