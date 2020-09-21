The Singh Brothers React To A Fan Who Told Them To “Go Back To India”

When a fan took to Twitter on Sunday to tell the Singh Brothers to “go back to India,” Sunil and Sami Singh responded with the following:

“Admit it. You miss this kinda charisma.

Your bigotry cannot rob us of our dreams, dude.

(Also we’re proud Canadians and love our India)”

The Singh Brothers have been off TV since late February.

