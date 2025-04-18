The Street Profits Address Not Being Booked For WrestleMania 41

WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, consisting of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, recently appeared on the “It Is What It Is” podcast. During their discussion, they talked about various topics, including their disappointment at not being featured on both nights of WrestleMania 41, despite holding the championship titles.

Ford said, “I think the fans should still be happy. This gives a chance for other WWE superstars who have never been on WrestleMania to showcase themselves. I tell them like, hey man, there’s other WWE superstars that it’s their first time doing this or anything. We’re kicking this weekend off on Friday on SmackDown with our WWE Tag Team Championships on the line in title town. Congrats to everyone that’s involved in WrestleMania this weekend, we’re definitely gonna be there to support.”

Dawkins said, “I’d be lying if I said I don’t want to ride the pine. But hey, sometimes you’ve got to play your role. You’ve got to ride the bench sometimes. But you know what? We’re on SmackDown. We’re defending the titles. We’re going to handle business against the Motor City Machine Guns. We’re gonna beat those boys down. We’re going to go out there and put on a show.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)