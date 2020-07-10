The Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins Becomes A Father (Photos)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins and his wife have officially welcomed their first child into the world. Dawkins confirmed the news on Twitter earlier today.

Several WWE Superstars, including Renee Young, Road Dogg, Josiah Williams, Natalya, David Otunga, and others all congratulated him:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR