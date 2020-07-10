The Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins Becomes A Father (Photos)

The Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins and his wife have officially welcomed their first child into the world. Dawkins confirmed the news on Twitter earlier today.

Several WWE Superstars, including Renee Young, Road Dogg, Josiah Williams, Natalya, David Otunga, and others all congratulated him:

Welcome to the fam lil homie #fatherhood pic.twitter.com/fxLnuG0Ixe — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) July 9, 2020

Congrats!! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 9, 2020

OMG……… Congrats Dawks!!! You need to buy some lil house shoes!!! Praise God dude. #BLESSINGS #OUDK i pray mother is doing well too — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 10, 2020

Congrats to you and your lady! Welcome to the world, lil fam! — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) July 9, 2020