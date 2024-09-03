The System To Kick Off 9/5 Episode Of TNA iMPACT From Louisville, KY.

TNA Wrestling has announced the opening segment for this week’s show.
Ahead of the post-Emergence episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 8/7c from Louisville, Kentucky, the company has announced that The System will be opening up the program.
Also scheduled for the 9/5 show, which was taped this past weekend, is:
* Jordynne Grace TNA Knockouts Title Open Challenge
* New TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz Will Speak
* Steph De Lander To Confront Matt Cardona
The System kicks off #TNAiMPACT THURSDAY at 8/7c on TNA+ and @AXSTV! @TheMooseNation @DirtyDangoCurty @Myers_Wrestling @TheEddieEdwards @MrsAIPAlisha pic.twitter.com/4pwrQhkj72
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 3, 2024