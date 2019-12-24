The Top Ten Most Disliked WWE YouTube Videos of 2019

According to Forbes.com, here were the top 10 most disliked WWE YouTube videos of 2019:

Charlotte Flair Replaces Becky Lynch in Anticipated WrestleMania Match—73,000 Dislikes

Seth Rollins hits “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with a Stomp—48,000 Dislikes

Brock Lesnar Brutally Attacks Rey Mysterio and his Son—39,000 Dislikes

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley—Arm Wrestling Match—23,000 Dislikes

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan: Gauntlet Match Part 6—22,000 Dislikes

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship—20,000 Dislikes

Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship—18,000 Dislikes

Charlotte Flair to Dedicate WrestleMania win to Becky Lynch—17,000 Dislikes

Kurt Angle Will Face Baron Corbin in his Final Match at WrestleMania—16,000 Dislikes

Rusev Left Crushed by Lana and Bobby Lashley—16,000 Dislikes