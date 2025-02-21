The Undertaker Addresses Bubba Ray Dudley’s WWE LFG Style

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling on several topics, including Bubba Ray Dudley’s approach to WWE LFG.

Undertaker said, “I think everyone has a pretty good idea of Bubba’s [Bully Ray] mindset and the way he approaches things. You know, this kid, BJ Ray, has a ton of personality. But I think he’s going to outwork himself. I don’t really have a good read on him.”

On Brayden Ray:

“He’s obviously not on my team, which is probably the best thing that could have happened to him. He’s one of those people who thinks they have all the answers but doesn’t even know one of the questions. He just thinks he’s got this thing figured out — like his personality alone is going to blow people away. But what ends up happening is he rubs people the wrong way. I know he just thinks, ‘I’m going to garner attention, and people are going to notice me.’ But he’s a minnow swimming with sharks, and it’s not pretty.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.