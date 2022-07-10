The Undertaker Addresses Not Mentioning Mick Foley During HOF Speech, Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently spoke with Bleacher Report for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Taker revisited his Hall of Fame speech from earlier this year and more. Here are the highlights:

His “never say never” line during his HOF speech was a “little bit” for Vince McMahon too:

“Just the fact you asked that question, mission accomplished. You never say never. I don’t have aspirations of ever stepping into the ring again, but this is the WWE, man. You never say never. You just never say never. I thought it was a great button that I can put on that and for that very reason. That was a little bit for Vince, too.”

Not mentioning Mick Foley during his HOF speech:

“I delivered the speech and I got everything out there that I wanted to say. I got a little bit of blowback for not mentioning a couple of people, but it wasn’t about…If I go through every angle, every opponent…It was more about those three pillars I referenced back when I’m talking about Shawn [Michaels], that had a direct meaning to never being content. That’s why I talked so much about Shawn then, Triple H. I did get a little bit of, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t mention Mick Foley.’ I’ve talked about Mick Foley until I’m blue in the gills.

His love for Mick Foley and apologizes to anyone that he offended:

“I love Mick Foley. I think what we did will outlive the test of time as far as our angle. But then I can talk about Edge and so on. I haven’t talked to any of those guys. I hope they didn’t get their feelings hurt, but it wasn’t about all that. It was about my journey and the things I’ve learned through those 30-plus years that I was trying to share and help people in their lives and thank the WWE Universe. That’s what it was all about. If anyone was offended, I’m sorry.”