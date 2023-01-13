The Undertaker and Becky Lynch Announced for Rainbow Six Siege

WWE Rainbow Six Siege will welcome WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and WWE Superstar Becky Lynch.

Two new WWE cosmetic bundles for Rainbow Six Siege have been made available by Ubisoft today. The trailer is below.

The Taker uniform, unique headgear, Operator portrait, Taker championship charm, Moonlight Brawl background, and Tombstone weapon skin for the MK17 CQB are all included in the Dead Man Bundle for Blackbeard.

There was also a second bundle for Thorn that included an Operator portrait, The Man outfit, and unique headgear. Along with the I Am The Man background and the Dis-Arm-Her weapon skin for the UZK50GI, the Lynch bundle also includes a WWE Title charm.

For 2160 R6 credits each, players can choose The Dead Man or The Man, or they can purchase both in the WWE Rumble Bundle for 4080 R6 credits.

The PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Windows PC, and Ubisoft+ are all platforms where Rainbow Six Siege is accessible.

Here is the latest WWE Bundles trailer: