The Undertaker And Booker T Praise Bron Breakker’s Future: ‘He’s Going To Be A Hell Of A Star’

The Undertaker (Mark Callaway) welcomed WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to the “Six Feet Under” podcast. Booker discussed his legendary wrestling career and some current wrestling topics, such as Bron Breakker’s rise on WWE Raw.

Booker T On Bron Breakker:

“He’s a talent, he’s a student and he’s going to be a hell of a star. He’s going to be big.”

His reaction to Bron Breakker losing the Intercontinental Championship to Jey Uso:

“You got to know how to lose in order to know how to win. For him, it’s not going to hurt him at all. For me, the more I lost, and then got it back, the better it made me look. I wouldn’t be able to say five times, five times, five times if I didn’t lose it. It’s not about winning and losing, other than how you win and how you lose.”

The Undertaker added:

“He’s a young man. He ain’t even scratched the surface of what he’s going to do. He’s so athletic. He cuts better promos than his uncle and his dad already. He’s going to be special. He is special. Like I said, he’s only scratched the surface of what he’s going to do. He’s going to be a player for a long time.”

Booker went on, “I think a lot of pressure was taken off of him by not using the Steiner name. I think a lot of people looked at that as a negative. I think I might have been one of the only people saying that it was actually something that was pretty cool because it didn’t give him any advantages. He was gonna have to go in there, and he was gonna have to get there on his talent and his talent alone. He’s proven that he’s talent. I always say you got to know how to make it in the locker room before you have a chance at making it in the ring. For me, he’s a good listener because every time I talk to him about the littlest thing, he will always try to implement it.”

