The Undertaker And Kane Appear In Election Video Promo With Donald Trump

Earlier this week, at the end of Jimmy Kimmel Live, former WWE champion Dave Batista mocked US Presidential candidate and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump. In a TikTok video, The Undertaker (sitting next to Trump and Glenn “Kane” Jacobs) stated the following:

“All right, everyone. November 5th, Election Mania. Choice is yours. You can go with President Trump, Kane, and The Undertaker, or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Batista, and Tim Walz. Choose wisely. The nation depends on it.”

Trump replied, “That should be an easy choice.”

Undertaker has joined Kane and Hulk Hogan as wrestling legends who have publicly supported Trump.

It was reported that Trump would appear on Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast.