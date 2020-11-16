The Undertaker and Kane Comment On Who Should’ve Ended The Streak

During the Brothers of Destruction documentary on the WWE Network, The Undertaker and Kane commented on who should’ve ended Undertaker’s Wrestlemania streak:

Undertaker: “I thought there would be somebody, like Roman Roman would have been, I think Roman would have been fine.”

Kane: “Yeah. I just feel that it would have made a Roman, you know, it would have put even more luster on that.”

Undertaker also talked about not knowing that his streak was ending until the day he faced Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 30:

“I got to the arena that day and I was going over. I mean, we had gone back and forth and when I showed up, I was going over. Through the course of the day, Vince would come to me and say that he’s changed his mind. man, I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t think Brock needs it, but at the end of the day, it’s your show, it’s your call. If you’re sure about it, then that’s what we’ll do.”

