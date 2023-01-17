The Undertaker and More Big Names Confirmed For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special

Several big names have been confirmed for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special.

WWE announced during Monday night’s RAW that The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, and The Bella Twins will appear next week.

WWE Hall of Famer Kane and WWE Legend Tatanka are also scheduled to appear next week, unless plans change.

The RAW 30 special will air from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Monday. The updated card is as follows:

* In an Acknowledgement Ceremony, each generation of The Bloodline (The Anoa’i Family) recognizes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

* WWE Tag Team Champions Undisputed The Usos defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against Judgment Day.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are barred from the ring.

According to reports, WWE was planning to make this a “major RAW episode” to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their flagship TV show. The episode is titled “RAW Is XXX,” as seen in the above logo.