The Undertaker And Vince McMahon Argued The Day Before Vince Retired From WWE Last July

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently spoke with Ariel Helwani in which he discusses his career and current work performing one-man shows. During the discussion, The Undertaker revealed that in July of last year, Vince McMahon informed him of his decision to leave WWE the day before his official announcement:

“He called me the day before he announced it and we got in an argument because I thought he was ribbing me. I said, ‘There’s no way. There is absolutely no way you’re stepping away.’ He was like, ‘No, This is what I’m going to do.’ I’m like, ‘Why are you (bleeped out) with me? This is me.’ We ended up going at it a little bit. Finally, I was like, ‘Alright. Okay.’ Sure enough, the next day, Vince resigned, but I knew there’s no way he’d stay away. Even in this role, I think it’s going to be challenging for him. I mean, that’s his baby, man. He’s the one that created this whole thing. I know he wants to make sure these TV deals and everything are done the right way. Right now, that’s his sole motivation, but that’s Vince McMahon. I don’t know. We’ll see where it goes, but a WWE without Vince is, for me, hard to imagine.”

His thoughts on Triple H’s performance thus far:

“He’s done great. He has always been such a creative force even when he was such a talent. He always had great ideas. It was a perfect position I think for him. I think he’s done a really, really good job, and under really difficult situations too.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



