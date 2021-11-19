The Undertaker Announced For Special Survivor Series Edition Of The Bump

The Undertaker has been announced for a special edition of WWE’s The Bump that will air this Sunday before the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Taker will appear on Sunday’s special episode to preview the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Fans can submit their questions via Twitter with the #AskTheBump hashtag. Taker and The Bump hosts will be joined by Liv Morgan and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos for Sunday’s special Survivor Series preview show, which will begin at 3pm ET.

Below is the Survivor Series Sunday schedule of programming for Peacock and the WWE Network:

* La Previa: Survivor Series 2021 Preview Show

* The Ultimate Survivor Series Discussion Show

* WWE’s The Bump – 2pm ET

* Survivor Series 2021 Kickoff Pre-Show – 7pm ET

* Survivor Series 2021 Pay-Per-View – 8pm ET