The Undertaker, Batista and Christian Ruled Out As AEW Surprise, AEW Star Injured

– In regards to speculation that Christian is the “huge star” that will be signing with AEW at the Revolution PPV, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com was able to confirm that Christian is currently under contract to WWE. The Undertaker is also under contract and as previously noted, Batista also appeared to shoot down the idea that he would signing with AEW in response to a fan tweet. In addition to that, AEW President Tony Khan referred to the person as a “he” during the AEW Unrestricted podcast which would seemingly rule out any female stars.

– During the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Khan revealed that Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed is currently out of action with a knee injury. Bowens’ partner Max Caster defeated 10 on this week’s AEW Dynamite to qualify for the “Face of the Revolution” ladder match at Sunday’s Revolution PPV.