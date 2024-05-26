The Undertaker Believes His Return At SummerSlam 1994 Was His Best Return Ever

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes his surprise return at SummerSlam 1994 was his best return ever.

Undertaker said, “Overall, I think probably the ’94 return because it was still the… all the essence of The Undertaker, the old-school Undertaker, we just moved from the grey to the purple. Vince [McMahon] loved the purple; I would’ve never probably changed if it was up to me. Nah, I shouldn’t say that because I knew when things need(ed) to be tweaked and changed, but I’m just partial to black and grey. But ’94, I’d have to agree with that.”

