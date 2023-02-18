The Undertaker Believes Social Media Makes It Harder to Get Heat in Today’s Wrestling

WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker appeared on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.” Taker was asked about everything from how he got started in wrestling to Mick Foley’s Hell in a Cell bump, Shawn Michaels, and more.

According to The Undertaker, social media makes it more difficult to get heat in today’s wrestling:

“Our fan base in general, they’re more concerned now with what’s happening behind the scenes and not so much what’s going on in the ring. They want the dirt. It’s like anything else in our society. It’s all social media driven. Everybody puts their life out there. It’s hard for me watching everything like, so you’re this guy on TV, then you go on social media and you’re somebody completely different. So for me, it’s kind of a huge disconnect, but it is what it is and that’s where we’re at. I don’t necessarily like it, but there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s just the way it is. It really makes things harder to have good storylines and have people invested.”

When asked what his favorite match was, Undertaker replied:

“I have had several. For just pure, like a pure wrestling straight match was with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25. Then you got Hell in the Cell with Mick Foley.”

His feelings about his A&E documentary:

“It was fun, but it was kind of hard for me because I had lived my character for so long, to kind of pull that curtain back and let people really understand that I’m a normal guy and I’m not digging graves. So it was kind of tough, but it was cool. Then obviously listening to my peers and the people that I worked with and their feelings, you know, it’s kind of cool to hear all of that and kind of let you know that throughout the course of my career, I did some things right.”

Regarding Dan Spivey:

“Dan was a bad dude. Big white guy, 6’9”. He used to run up Dale Mabry in Tampa, prostitutes. They called him Big Dollar Dan the Left Hand Man. Nobody in Tampa messed with Danny.”

You can check out the complete show below:



