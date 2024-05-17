The Undertaker Believes WWE Is Testing The Waters With Edgier Elements

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes the company is testing the waters by bringing back edgier elements to the product.

Undertaker said, “This is me, my fan perspective watching, you know, from the outside in now -– just testing the waters to see where things set, [and] how far, I think, they can push the envelope.”

On WWE testing the waters with these elements:

“There’s [the thinking], ‘Okay, let’s test the waters and what demographic are we going to miss, are we gonna reach if we step back.’ … There really is no kayfabe, no secret to anything anymore, so, how far do you push the envelope?”

On personally enjoying the edgier content:

“That’s the way we did things. So, as a nostalgia piece? I guess, yeah. I’d love to see a little more edgier content and a little more physicality.”

On not wanting to alienate the younger demographic:

“And kids, drive … well, there’s a lot of men wearing wrestling shirts and wrestling belts, but you don’t want to, you don’t want to single out one demographic to just cater to one. It is a tough balance unless you’re gonna do two different shows [at] different time periods.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



