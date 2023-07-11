The Undertaker Believes WWE Needs To Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s Original Character

The Undertaker has previously praised Bray Wyatt and has recently done so again, indicating his admiration for the WWE star.

This past January, during WWE RAW 30, Taker made his return as The American Badass while interrupting LA Knight. Taker grabbed his throat and handed him over to Wyatt, who laid out Knight with a Sister Abigail. Before leaving the ring, Taker said something to Wyatt. It was a special moment for Wyatt, who discussed it previously on Out of Character with Ryan Satin.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Wyatt is still not medically cleared to return to ring action after being sidelined by illness since March.

Taker discussed how WWE has booked Wyatt since his return last year with Alistair McGeorge of The Metro.

“They need to back Bray’s character up to the original character, get away from – they’ve kind of got themselves booked into a situation where it’s kind of difficult for him to have matches. I think the original Wyatt Family Bray, that’s the money. I got to work with Bray at ‘Mania the year after I got concussed in the Brock match. I worked with Bray – I think a lot of him, and I like what he’s doing. I think they just have to figure out how to… they need to back it up I think. His promos, and then his ability to work – he’s an incredible, incredible worker but he’s not getting the opportunity to do it. I hope the best for him, I really do think a lot of him. We’ll see what happens there.”