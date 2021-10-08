The Undertaker Chops Fan Who Wanted To Be Chopped At Dinner Event

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

A video surfaced on TikTok this week, showing The Undertaker at some sort of reception. Another man wants to be chopped, and others gathered around wanted to see it as they chanted “chop!” to encourage the moment. The bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey may have also contributed.

Taker, looking like he enjoyed his night, prepared for the big chop and then delivered, knocking the man to the ground. Taker helped the man back to his feet as he declared, “I survived!”

Here is the full clip-

@legend_mark30

Undertaker chops a guy 2021 ##Deadman ##undertaker ##markcalaway ##michellemccool

♬ original sound – Mark 𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖉𝖒𝖆𝖓 Calaway

