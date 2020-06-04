The Undertaker Comments On Fans Being Angry Over Him Breaking Character

The Undertaker recently sat down with The Bill Simmons Podcast to talk about a wide range of topics including fans being upset that he’s broken character through interviews and his new documentary on the WWE Network.

Here is what he had to say:

“I know I have more matches behind me than I do in front of me,” Taker mentioned. “So people would tell me ‘Dude you need to get yourself out there because this wrestling career is coming to an end, now it’s time to cash in on the brand and the stuff you didn’t do for all these years post WWE’. One of the first things I did out of character was I posted about the Longhorns winning the Sugar bowl, I’m scrolling through comments and I see ‘My childhood is ruined, The Undertaker is now on social media’. You’ve got to be s–tting me. People were genuinely pissed I broke character after 30 years.”

