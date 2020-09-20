The Undertaker Comments On Possible Dream Match With Sting

In a recent interview with Barstool Sports, The Undertaker was asked if he ever discussed having a match with Sting. Here is what he had to say:

“Not even once. I knew him from my days in WCW in the the late 80s but I never actually saw him again until he joined WWE.”

“Its crazy that we never spoke. We never called each other and discussed, ‘hey would you like to do this mega match’ or whatever. My schedule was always full, there were always guys waiting to face me.”

“Maybe it will remain something like a ‘what could have been’ situation, kind of like what would have happened if Ali and Tyson faced off? Our audience always wanted to see it but its just one of those things.”