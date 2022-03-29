The Undertaker Comments On The Death of Scott Hall

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, The Undertaker commented on the death of Scott Hall:

“Man, one of the great in-ring workers. He was really gifted, him and Shawn’s ladder match at Madison Square Garden was one of those legendary iconic matches. It’s just another sad example, we lose and have lost way too many guys, at way too young of age. Some of our choices that we make early on we don’t see the ramifications later on in our lives. You can’t foreshadow that. But it’s just sad to lose a guy that you’ve been in the trenches with, that you come up with.

I was on my first tour of Japan with Scott, Scott kind of took me under his wing. Showed me the ropes in 1988 or 89 whenever it was. You know, where to go to eat, it was a really sad day. And I know it was sad for Nash, and Shawn, and Triple H, and X-Pac, all those guys. They were all so tight, and I know what it’s like to lose guys like that who you’re really close with. I feel bad for them, I feel bad for Scott’s family, it’s just another sad loss that our business has suffered.”