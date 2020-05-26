The Undertaker Didn’t Originally Intend For Backstage Footage To Be Used In WWE Documentary

The Undertaker talked about how he originally didn’t think backstage footage would be used in his “Last Ride” documentary on the WWE Network, while doing an interview with Busted Open Radio. However, that changed. Here is what Undertaker had to say:

“We didn’t start with the process of ‘let’s make a documentary.’ This original concept, it just started…when I got to Orlando and was gonna work with Roman. In my mind that was gonna be it.

So I just wanted, because I had protected this character for so long. And obviously the boys on the inside, they got to see those kind of parts of me, but the rest of the world didn’t. I didn’t know what we were gonna do with the footage but I know that I wanted it and I knew I wasn’t gonna have another opportunity to get it. So that’s kind of really how it started, and the next thing you know we’re three years down the road and we have tons of footage and we’ve got this…we realized that, wow, we’ve got a really, really good story here about me coming to grips with, you know, my wrestling mortality and all of that.

Obviously I’m really proud of how this is turning out. In the beginning, you know, I’d go back and forth. I would be, ‘Oh this is horrible idea, my real fanbase is gonna, they’re not gonna like it.’ And then there’s the ‘People have been clamoring for this for years and they’ve wanted to see it’ and I had all these dueling battles on whether it was a good idea or not but I’m glad that I’ve worked long and hard with Dan Pucherelli, who produced it, and really really happy that it’s turned out the way it has.”