The Undertaker Discusses CM Punk’s Attempt To Do MMA Fighting

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed CM Punk’s attempt to compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) in an interview with Demetrious Johnson on the MightyCast.

“One thing with Punk that I do respect is the fact that he tried it. He had a huge name in wrestling before he tried mixed martial arts. He had a lot to lose because [wrestling] was his money maker and then you go over [to MMA] and get your ass handed to you.

I had a lot of respect for him and the fact that he gave it a shot. It was something he wanted to do. He did it. It didn’t work out and he’s back where he should be and everything is right in the world.”

You can check out the interview below:



