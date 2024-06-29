The Undertaker Discusses His Relationship With Bret Hart

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his relationship with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

Undertaker said, “Me and Bret were really close out of the ring. I always — Bret always carried himself, conducted himself — like, when he was a champion, he conducted himself in that manner. There was no doubt that he was not the World Champion. We had a lot of good times together overseas and places like that.”

On his match with Hart at Madison Square Garden in 1992:

“That’s storytelling. That is the essence of what we do. That is just great storytelling. And to see — because that’s not how Bret worked, but Bret was smart enough at the moment to show the frustration of like, ‘What do I have to do to keep this monster down?’ And it’s such a simple thing though, when you think about it. But how much it meant, and how much it stuck out to you. And that’s the key, and that’s one of the key elements to being a great storyteller. It’s not the moves that you do. The moves are cool and they’re vital to the match. But it’s those little in-between transitions that make everything tie together and makes the story. And you could feel Bret’s frustration.”

On Hart’s place on wrestling’s Mt. Rushmore:

“I mean his in-ring, it — the work was solid, it looked real, made sense, told stories. He had all the elements… That’s when you have to start really getting Mt. Rushmore-specific. You’re talking about just, [for a] Mt. Rushmore of Mt. Rushmores, to me you have to take the total impact on the industry. And there’s no one in my Mt. Rushmore that was a Lou Thesz really, I mean, so skilled in the ring. But their contributions to the industry are immeasurable. So you know, it’s all speculative, man. It’s an opinion, and you need to be really specific and like, ‘Okay, Mt. Rushmore of in-ring work.’ You know, ‘Mt. Rushmore of Mic[rophone]. Mt. Rushmore of Total Package.’ It’s, you know, it’s crazy.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

