The Undertaker Discusses His Retirement and if He Would Wrestle Again

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on Hawk vs. Wolf for an interview. During the discussion, Undertaker commented on his retirement from WWE and if he would wrestle again:

“Absolutely. If I was physically able to do it, I would be out there right now. There is a huge amount of our fanbase that will grade you on a curve. They understand that you’re getting long in the tooth, you have a lot of miles on you, but they just want you out there. Then there is one part of that fanbase, ‘Ah man, he’s old, he shouldn’t be out there, he shouldn’t be doing this.’ Without any hesitation at all, if I felt like I could go and deliver, and deliver a performance that people expect when they see my name on the card, I would do it, but I know I can’t.”

“It’s been a horrible transition. I don’t know that I’ll ever find a passion like I did for actually being in the ring. I’m doing the one man show, and I’m enjoying that and it’s new to me, so I can pour myself into it again, but I don’t know if I’ll ever have that passion that wrestling gave to me. I watch the product and I’m like, ‘damn, I would have done that differently.’”

You can check out the complete appearance below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)