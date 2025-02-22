The Undertaker Discusses Potential WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponents For Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including potential opponents for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Undertaker said, “I think there’s potential for more edge with Punk and Cody, more so than a traditional babyface [versus] babyface. They’re pretty much both yucky babyfaces [John Cena and Cody Rhodes]…where Punk is not afraid to get out there on the fringe and push some envelopes. I look at it like this: John has made…his call; this is the last run. He’s got all year to do something. Obviously, ‘Mania is such a huge part of our deal. I’m thinking business-wise, I think Punk may be the call.”

On CM Punk’s appearance on WWE LFG:

“He was just enough CM Punk and the right amount of Phil Brooks. There was a spark there. You can tell, right? You’ve noticed with our guests, by the time that we get to the end where we are critiquing and giving our feedback how engaged these special guests are. And you could tell with him, he really enjoyed the time here and he wasn’t just going through the motions. He was truly invested, which I feel like most of the guests have been invested in these future greats careers. I saw him in a couple of sidebar conversations with some of these kids. He doesn’t have to do that. He has enough knowledge of where the product has been and where it’s going to give them advice that if they’re smart enough to listen and take it in, that it will probably be beneficial.”

